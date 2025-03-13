Guns, large amounts of drugs found in Butler Twp neighborhood

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody and a large amount of drugs were found after an investigation in a Butler Township neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Members of the RANGE Task Force and Butler Township police executed a search warrant in the 3100 block of Benchwood Road.
Investigators said it was the result of a “long-term drug trafficking investigation.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Miamisburg schools announce safety measures as police search for man connected to deadly shooting
- Ohio police chief on paid leave after sexual harassment allegations
- Body of man found near Lowe’s in Montgomery County identified
During the search task force detectives found a large amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and three guns, according to a media release.
One person was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Investigators did not identify this suspect.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group