Guns, large amounts of drugs found in Butler Twp neighborhood

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody and a large amount of drugs were found after an investigation in a Butler Township neighborhood.

Members of the RANGE Task Force and Butler Township police executed a search warrant in the 3100 block of Benchwood Road.

Investigators said it was the result of a “long-term drug trafficking investigation.”

During the search task force detectives found a large amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and three guns, according to a media release.

One person was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Investigators did not identify this suspect.

