‘Grow new blood vessels;’ Oxygen chamber offers faster recovery for patients with serious wounds

KETTERING — A man nearly lost his foot after an infection made its way to his bone, but treatment at Kettering Health helped him heal much faster than normal.

Kettering Health has the state’s widest chamber that helps people with serious wounds.

“I am type two diabetic and I had a blister on my foot that was covered with Catalyst and it got infected,” David Bogenschutz of Miamisburg said.

Bogenschutz told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that he had a hole in his foot from top to bottom.

Bogenschutz was at risk of having an amputation, according to Dr. Nicholas Brautigaum, a wound care physician.

Bogenschutz needed surgery, and Doctors recommended the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber to help with the healing process.

Patients sit in the pressure chamber and put a special bad over their heads for an hour and a half to breathe in 100% oxygen.

“It helps the body to actually grow new blood vessels down there,” Dr. Brautigaum said.

The Chamber resembles a submarine since patients feel like they are about 30 feet below the surface when inside.

“You can dissolve more oxygen in the blood than what you would normally be able to get in, in the blood at sea level,” Dr. Brautigaum said.

Bogenschutz was dedicated to the treatment and came almost every day for a month straight.

“The only day I’ve missed was they were closed for Labor Day,” Bogenschutz said.

He completed his treatment and was back on his feet within four months of his surgery.

“He’s an excellent patient as an example of what we can do here,” Dr. Brautigaum said.

The treatment is for those with severe wounds, often patients who have gone through radiation and diabetes.

