All lanes blocked on I-70 EB in Huber Heights due to semi-trailer fire

HUBER HEIGHTS — A semi-trailer fire has blocked all lanes on I-70 eastbound in Huber Heights Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. Huber Heights fire department was called to I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike for reports of a fire, according to initial reports.

Video from Ohio Department of Transpiration cameras shows a semi-trailer on the right-hand side of the roadway on fire.

Camera footage also shows the fire spreading to the grass nearby and the tree line.

All lanes in the area are blocked as fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

