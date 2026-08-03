Greene County Fair kicks off this week with daily Monkey Riding Dog Shows

GREENE COUNTY — The fair season is underway, with the Greene County Fair that began on Sunday.

A full week of fair food, rides, games, shows, and the ‘Monkey Riding Dog Shows’ takes place every day.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Greene County with a look at what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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The fair will run through Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The animal shows will begin as soon as the fair opens at 8 a.m., with rides opening at 4 p.m.

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