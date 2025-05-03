‘Greed over duty;’ Former director steals over $35K from charity meant to support veterans

UNION COUNTY — The former Executive Director of a statewide veterans charity stole over $35,000 from a central Ohio VFW post.

Todd Reveron, former executive director of the nonprofit Veterans of Foreign Wars of Ohio Charities, pleaded guilty on May 2 to a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property in Union County Common Pleas Court.

“This guy turned a position of honor into a tool for theft, and chose greed over duty,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “He betrayed a charity’s mission and the veterans it was meant to serve. Our veterans deserve better.”

The charge stemmed from an investigation that found that $35,007.30 had been siphoned from VFW Post 4044’s charitable accounts through a check-writing scheme between October 2017 and September 2019.

Reveron’s co-conspirator, Guy Andonian, was the quartermaster at Post 4044.

In January, Andonian pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay restitution.

Investigators discovered that after being connected through the VFW network, Andonian would write checks from the post’s charitable accounts, and Reveron would deposit them into his own personal or business bank accounts, then split the money with Andonian.

Reveron was sentenced to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

