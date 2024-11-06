Greater Dayton RTA to increase bus fares starting next year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) will charge more for rides starting next year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, this is the first time Dayton RTA has raised its bus fares in more than five years.

RTA announced that they are increasing bus fares on Jan. 1, 2025.

Fixed route fares for single adult riders will increase 20 cents, now costing $2.20.

Daily caps will increase from $4 to $4.50 and monthly caps will increase from $55 to $60.

According to a spokesperson from RTA, the raised fare reflects the increasing costs of providing services.

This rate change will be the first of three annual increases.

News Center 7 spoke to people at an RTA Bus Hub.

John said the increase would benefit the community.

“RTA does good work often times, they do a lot of free services. So I would think for seniors, even 50 cents more on the ride, really it’s not that bad because the money goes back into the community,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

