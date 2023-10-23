Greater Dayton RTA announces route changes starting next week

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA has announced some route changes that will be starting next week.

A service change will affect several routes across the area starting on Sunday, October 29, an RTA spokesperson said.

The adjustments were made to Routes 2, 4, 7, 16, 19, 43, and the North Community Connector.

Route 19 will return to its normal route after being rerouted back in January.

It was rerouted due to construction over Holes Creek and forced Lamme Road to close between Alex Bell Road and Belle Isle Drive.

RTA has also announced adjustments to these routes:

Route 2: The Hope Center will now be served from Burroughs Drive, instead of Benson Drive. The Hope Center stop and the stop at Lexington Avenue and Rosedale Drive have been adjusted by one minute. The westbound trip from Wright Stop Plaza to the stop at Third and Broadway streets has been adjusted by one minute.

Route 4: The westbound trips from the Eastown Hub to the stop at Linden Avenue and Smithville Road have been adjusted by one minute. Also, the westbound trip from Wright Stop Plaza to the stop at Third and Broadway streets has been adjusted by two minutes.

Route 7: The southbound 7:54 a.m. trip from Wright Stop Plaza has been shifted to 7:56 a.m.

Route 16: The southbound 7:57 a.m. trip from Wright Stop Plaza has been shifted to 7:54 a.m. and the north and southbound trips between 3-6 p.m. have been adjusted by one to two minutes.

Route 43: All morning A and B trips have been adjusted 10 minutes later to allow for better connections for workers around the Dayton International Airport.

People can find route information by visiting this website.

