Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Miami Township early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 1:43 a.m. to the 5300 block of Shepherd Drive on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We are working to learn more details of what led to the crash.

