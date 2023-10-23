Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Miami Township early Monday morning.
>>Firefighters encounter heavy flames at vacant house fire in Dayton
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched around 1:43 a.m. to the 5300 block of Shepherd Drive on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.
Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with unknown injuries.
We are working to learn more details of what led to the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group