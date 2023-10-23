Frost expected this morning; Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory issued for Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the Miami Valley are under a Freeze Warning this morning, while others are under a Frost Advisory.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has an update NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties are all under the Freeze Warning now until 9 a.m. this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Some parts of the area could see temperatures this morning in the upper 20s.

How to prepare

Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties and Union and Wayne counties in Indiana are under a Frost Advisory.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s this morning in the Advisory area.

Drivers could see frost on their vehicles this morning. They may want to give themselves some extra to scrape the frost of their windshields and windows.

After a cold start, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s later today.

