Frost expected Monday as Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning issued for Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Part of the Miami Valley is set to be under a Freeze Warning Monday morning, while others will be under a Frost Advisory.
Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties are all under the Freeze Warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
During that same time frame, Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties and Union and Wayne counties in Indiana will be under a Frost Advisory.
Lows in the middle 30s are likely in the Advisory area, which will still promote at least patchy frost, according to Meteorologist Nick Dunn.
