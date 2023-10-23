Cold morning start, Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory for area; Warm temperatures this week

A Freeze Warning is in effect now until 9 a.m. this morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Mercer, and Shelby counties in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

A Frost Advisory is in effect now until 9 a.m. this morning for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio, as well as Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

COLDEST air of the season, Nearing hard freeze temperatures at 28 degrees

Warmer air attempts to move in

Increasing rain chances late week

MONDAY: Morning frost is likely with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says afternoon sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 60s for metro areas.

Rural areas stay in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine along with a few clouds. Much warmer with highs returning to the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: A stray shower is possible under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A few rain showers are possible with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Another chance of a few showers with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the middle 60s.





