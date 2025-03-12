‘Great job!’ Graham High School wins 26th state wrestling championship

ST. PARIS — A local high school has won its 26th state wrestling championship.

Graham High School wrestlers broke the Division III team score record with 174.5 team points, according to the school’s website.

Falcon Senior Brogan Tucker won his fourth state wrestling championship. He won via a pin to win the 15-pound title to finish the season at 50-1.

The school district added on social media that MaxPreps Ohio had nominated Tucker for the Ohio High School Athlete of the Week.

The Village of St. Paris congratulated the team on social media.

“Congratulations to the St. Paris Graham Wrestling team on capturing the Division 3 State Championship crown this weekend, with a record 174.5 points! Falcon Senior Brogan Tucker captured his 4th individual state title!! This is Graham’s 26th overall team title. Great job!”

Jake Landis and Blaine DeMarco finished as runners-up in their weight classes.

Jacob and Danny Hoke each placed third.

