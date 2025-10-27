‘Great human being;’ Alter coach talks legacy of Nick Mangold

KETTERING — The Alter High School community is mourning the loss of one of its former players.

Nick Mangold died Sunday from complications of chronic kidney disease.

His death came less than two weeks after the two-time All-Pro selection announced on social media that he had kidney disease and needed a transplant.

Ed Domsitz led Alter High School football for more than 30 years.

He said Mangold is one of the all-timers to come through his program.

