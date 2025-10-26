Alter, Ohio State football legend dies from kidney disease complications

MIAMI VALLEY — Local legend and NFL star Nick Mangold has died due to complications from kidney disease, the New York Jets announced on Sunday.

Mangold died Saturday night at the age of 41.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, two weeks ago, Mangold said in a social media post that he was undergoing dialysis while pursuing a kidney transplant.

Mangold was diagnosed with a genetic defect that led to chronic kidney disease during his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2006.

He is a member of the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame and won the National Championship in 2002.

Mangold went on to play 11 seasons with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

He was also elected into the Alter High School Hall of Fame in 2012.

