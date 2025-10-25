Community in shock after apparent murder-suicide in Miami County

WEST MILTON — Police found a woman in a car’s trunk and a man dead next to it early Saturday morning in Miami County.

Marcus Mcghee said he looked down the street and saw sirens. A lady told him that a friend was on the street and informed him of what had happened.

“They said that somebody, two people, were murdered, and that they found bodies and heard gunshots,” he said.

People told Patterson that they were shaken up by what happened on Saturday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a West Milton Police officer was on patrol just after 5 a.m. when they saw a car in the West Milton Municipal building parking lot on State Route 48.

The trunk was open, and a man was lying on the ground near the back of the car, according to West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators found a woman dead inside the trunk of the car, Wright said.

The department believes the man and woman are married; however, their identities weren’t immediately available.

West Milton Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

