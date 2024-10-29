Grandmother accused of shooting infant grandchild sentenced to prison

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman accused of shooting her infant grandchild in December has learned her prison sentence.
Mia Harris, 43, entered into a plea agreement last month and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. As part of that agreement, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.
On Tuesday, Harris was sentenced to 9-12 years in prison, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Dec. 9, 2023, Butler County Sheriff’s deputies said Harris shot at several family members before shooting her six-month grandchild in the head at a Liberty Township apartment complex.
Witnesses told deputies that Harris “intentionally” shot the baby, News Center 7 previously reported.
She had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was later found competent to stand trial.
Harris currently remains booked in the Butler County Jail.
