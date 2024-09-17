Grandmother accused of shooting infant grandchild enters plea deal

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman accused of shooting her infant grandchild in December has entered a plea deal.

Mia Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Tuesday, according to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas records.

As part of her plea agreement, three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation were dismissed.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Harris pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in January.

On Dec. 9, 2023, Butler County Sheriff’s deputies said Harris shot at several family members before shooting the six-month grandchild in the head at a Liberty Township apartment complex.

Witnesses told deputies that Harris “intentionally” shot the baby, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Butler County Jail records indicate Harris remains booked in jail.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. She could face a maximum penalty of 15 years.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

