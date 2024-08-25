Grand opening to be held for new Sheetz location

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A grand opening celebration is set for a new Sheetz gas station in the Miami Valley.
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 3 at the new store located at 821 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item to be donated to The Foodbank, Inc., will receive a Sheetz branded bag, according to a spokesperson.
