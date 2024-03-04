Grand opening to be held for new Sheetz location in the Miami Valley

FAIRBORN — Sheetz will open a new store in the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

The new store, located at 781 E Xenia Drive in Fairborn, opens to the public at 8 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Sheetz.

Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. There will be multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of Free Sheetz for a year. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc., according to the spokesperson. $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

Sheetz has over 710 store locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

