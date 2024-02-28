Grand jury indicts man alleged to have shot someone in mouth

MIAMISBURG — A man accused of shooting someone in the mouth is facing charges.

Damarion Lee, 24, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault in Miamisburg Municipal Court. He is alleged to have asked another person for a cigarette, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The victim said no. A few seconds later, they were shot in the mouth.

This happened earlier this month on Feb. 19.

Lee is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, online jail records indicate.

His next scheduled court appearance is Thursday.

