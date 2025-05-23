Graeter’s rolls out new flavor inspired by legendary Kings Island roller coaster

CINCINNATI — Graeter’s Ice Cream is rolling out a new flavor, and it is inspired by an iconic Kings Island roller coaster.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company released “Beast Feast” on Friday.

Inspired by the legendary roller coaster, The Beast, Beast Feast includes monster chunks of sugar cookie dough with colorful rainbow sprinkles swirled into a cookie dough butter ice cream base.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This collaboration captures the joy of two Cincinnati icons,” said Chip Graeter, owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “It’s cookie dough unleashed, just like the roller coaster itself. You won’t want to miss this one!”

The Beast has been operating at Kings Island since 1979. It still holds the world record for the longest wooden roller coaster track at 7,361 feet.

Beast Feast is only available for a limited time at Graeter’s scoop shops, online, and on International Street at Kings Island.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group