Graeter’s Ice Cream announces annual March mystery flavor

CINCINNATI — Graeter’s Ice Cream has announced its coveted March Mystery flavor.

Graeter’s Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream is made with tart lemon candies, crunchy pie crust pieces, and lemon marshmallow ice cream, according to a company spokesperson.

“Our Mystery Flavor unveil is a favorite time of year for all of us at Graeter’s and for our fans,” said Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “This year’s Lemon Meringue Pie was a renowned favorite during our test period last summer. This flavor is a delectable take on the classic dessert we all know and love and is sure to be a new go-to for our discerning guests.”

The new ice cream is available starting today.

It will be available through the Graeter’s app and shipped nationwide.

Graeter's Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Credit: Graeter's Ice Cream (Credit: Graeter's Ice Cream/Credit: Graeter's Ice Cream)

