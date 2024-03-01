Pilots to participate in micro drone races at National Museum of U.S. Air Force this weekend

W.P.A.F.B. — Visitors at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will see fast-flying micro drones this weekend.

The fifth annual Micro Drone race will take place starting today until Sunday, according to a museum spokesperson.

Registered drone pilots can begin practicing daily at 9 a.m. and then race in a series of practices and qualifying rounds.

Visitors will see fast-flying micro machines as pilots maneuver their drones during micro drone races, the spokesperson said.

Visitors will also get a hands-on experience with the museum’s education division’s computer-based simulations and fly a drone with computer-based simulators from the Sinclair Community College Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program, the spokesperson said.

Visitors can enter a free drawing to win a microdrone on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit this website.

