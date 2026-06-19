Governor signs bill named after 6-year-old area boy found dead in pond near home

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio bill aimed at clarifying the statewide emergency alert system in the cases of missing autistic children is now law.

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House Bill 359, the “Joshua Alert” bill, was signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday.

It is named in honor of Joshua Al-Lateef Jr., an autistic non-verbal child who was reported missing in November 2024.

As previously reported, he was found dead in a pond near his apartment complex in West Chester.

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State Reps. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) and Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) sponsored the bill.

“This legislation ensures that when a child with autism or a developmental disability goes missing, every second counts,” Gross said after the bill was unanimously passed by the Ohio House in 2025. “By mobilizing law enforcement, first responders, and our communities faster, we can save lives and spare other families the heartbreak Joshua’s family endured. I’m deeply grateful to my colleagues for standing with us to protect Ohio’s most vulnerable children.”

The Joshua Alert will activate a coordinated, statewide response utilizing Ohio’s existing alert systems, according to Rep. Gross.

She added that when a child with a diagnosed developmental disability is verified as missing, law enforcement can issue an alert to ensure that the public is quickly informed and engaged in search efforts.

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