UPDATE: 1 injured after car hits utility pole at busy Dayton street

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:55 A.M.
A person was injured after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton on Friday.
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The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. at the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue.
Video and photos show part of Hoover Avenue closed after a gray car hit a utility pole.
A Dayton Police officer told our news crew that medics transported a person to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
A wrecker removed the car from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash at a busy Dayton street on Friday.
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The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.
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Video and photos show part of Hoover Avenue closed after a gray car hit a utility pole.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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