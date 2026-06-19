UPDATE: 1 injured after car hits utility pole at busy Dayton street

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:55 A.M.

A person was injured after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton on Friday.

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The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. at the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue.

Video and photos show part of Hoover Avenue closed after a gray car hit a utility pole.

A Dayton Police officer told our news crew that medics transported a person to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A wrecker removed the car from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash at a busy Dayton street on Friday.

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The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the 5100 block of Hoover Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.

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Video and photos show part of Hoover Avenue closed after a gray car hit a utility pole.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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