Governor DeWine signs bill to get President Biden on Ohio’s fall ballot

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill Sunday to ensure that President Joe Biden will appear on Ohio’s ballot in November.

This comes after he called for a rare special session of the General Assembly late last month to resolve the issue of Ohio’s ballot deadline falling before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.

DeWine also signed a bill to ban foreign nationals from contributing to state ballot campaigns.

House Bill 2 delays the deadline for candidates to be certified on Ohio’s ballot from Aug. 7 to Sept. 1.

The measure passed, 63-31, in the Ohio House with 31 Republicans voting no.

In the Senate, the vote was 30-1.

