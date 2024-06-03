Local

Governor DeWine signs bill to get President Biden on Ohio’s fall ballot

By WHIO Staff

Election 2024 Biden Ohio FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks, Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio lawmakers gathered Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a rare special session called by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden appears on the state’s fall ballot. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File) (Patrick Orsagos/AP)

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill Sunday to ensure that President Joe Biden will appear on Ohio’s ballot in November.

This comes after he called for a rare special session of the General Assembly late last month to resolve the issue of Ohio’s ballot deadline falling before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.

DeWine also signed a bill to ban foreign nationals from contributing to state ballot campaigns.

House Bill 2 delays the deadline for candidates to be certified on Ohio’s ballot from Aug. 7 to Sept. 1.

The measure passed, 63-31, in the Ohio House with 31 Republicans voting no.

In the Senate, the vote was 30-1.

