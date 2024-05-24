DeWine calls for special session to get President Biden on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine called a rare special session of the General Assembly next week to pass legislation ensuring that President Joe Biden is on Ohio’s 2024 ballot.

DeWine instructed the legislature to meet during an impromptu press conference Thursday.

“Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting President of the United States, on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply unacceptable. This is ridiculous. This is (an) absurd situation,” DeWine said, according to the AP.

While current Ohio law requires elections officials to certify the November ballot 90 days before the election on Aug. 7, Biden will not be nominated until the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Lawmakers then had until May 9 to pass a measure that could be signed into law.

DeWine said he spoke to LaRose on Thursday and he said we’re “up against a wall.” LaRose told him next Wednesday is the drop-dead deadline.

“I’ve waited. I’ve been patient. And my patience has run out,” DeWine said.

The last time Ohio lawmakers were ordered back to Columbus in such a manner was in 2004, under Republican Gov. Bob Taft, to consider campaign finance reform.









