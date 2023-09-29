Gov. DeWine urging people to get updated vaccines after getting Covid

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and state health leaders are urging Ohioans to get their shots.

News Center 7 previously reported the Ohio governor tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept. 19.

DeWine and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, encouraged Ohioans to get their Covid shots.

“Whether you’ve had the vaccine if you’ve never had it. If you’ve had a booster, you didn’t have a booster; this new vaccine is now appropriate for you, no matter what,” said DeWine at a news conference Thursday.

The state saw hospital Covid cases double across Ohio from two weeks ago.

There were more than 3,000 patients last week, but those numbers are nowhere close to what the state saw during the peak of the pandemic.

The White House said it is going back to giving away free Covid tests.

Each household can get up to four free Covid tests.

To request the tests, visit this website.

