4 free at-home COVID-19 tests available for every U.S. household

Every U.S. household can place an order to receive four free COVID-19 rapid tests, according to a government website.

>>4 men arrested, facing charges for drive-by shooting in Moraine

These free tests were made available Monday, September 25.

Those who order tests will have them delivered directly to their homes.

To access these free tests, visit COVIDTests.gov, then press the “Order Free At-Home Tests” button.

This will direct the webpage to USPS where those interested must fill out their contact information and shipping address.

Once this information is filled out, click “Check Out Now” to complete the order.

©2023 Cox Media Group