4 men arrested, facing charges for drive-by shooting in Moraine

MORAINE — Four people are facing charges after allegedly shooting at a group of people in Moraine last week.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Cadillac Street on Friday afternoon on reports of a drive-by shooting.

An initial investigation showed that multiple shots were fired at a group of people who were outside of a house by a passing 2012 Subaru sedan, according to Moraine police. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses help identify the car and those inside of it.

Approximately 45 minutes after the shooting, a West Carrollton officer found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop with it.

“The vehicle was seized and two of the four suspects identified in the shooting were detained and ultimately arrested from the traffic stop. Over the next 24 hours, the other two suspects were tracked down by investigators and also arrested for their involvement,” a spokesperson for Moraine police said.

Police identified the four suspects as Christian DeJesus, 18, of Miamisburg; Noah Romero, 18, of Miamisburg; Michael Guadagno, 19, of Centerville; and Jaedon Landis, 20, of Dayton. All four have been charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

All four men remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail. They are all expected to appear in court on Oct. 2, according to online court records.

