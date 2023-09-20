Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine’s office has issued a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

>>Churchgoers believe proposed Centerville development could disrupt peaceful memorial

At 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, DeWine tested positive, the statement said.

His office says he was experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday and believed he had a mild head cold.

He began his work day Tuesday, but as the day went on his symptoms worsened, the statement said.

DeWine’s doctor advised him to take a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. He was reported to have a 101-degree fever Tuesday afternoon.

>>Judge sentences man to prison for starting fire that killed his stepfather in Miami County

According to his office, DeWine is at home resting.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold,” the statement said.

©2023 Cox Media Group