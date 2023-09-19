Churchgoers believe proposed Centerville development could disrupt peaceful memorial

CENTERVILLE — Thousands of cars could soon stop along Far Hills Avenue in Centerville for gas.

The Epiphany Lutheran Church sits right next to the proposed Sheetz location, and people at the church are worried about the potential traffic uptick.

The Sheetz is planned to take over where Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant is currently at.

Gary Miller is a member of the church, and he typically has peaceful visits with his late wife in the church’s memorial garden.

“When I go back there to visit her it’s very moving it’s very peaceful,” Gary said.

He and his daughter, Angela Miller, have been visiting her since 2016 after she lost her long battle with a brain tumor.

“It’s just a place we can reflect and keep her memory alive,” Angela said.

“She was a wonderful wife, wonderful mother… She is no longer suffering and for that, I am happy for her,” Gary said.

Their concerns are that this oasis will be interrupted by noise from Sheetz, construction, and consistent traffic flows.

“It would be a disruption - wouldn’t be quiet anymore not peaceful,” Angela said.

“There’ll be somewhere between 2 and 3 thousand vehicles coming in a day… It will be open 24 hours a day,” Gary said.

The father and daughter said they knew something would replace the restaurant, but they hoped it would allow them to continue respecting their mother and wife in peace.

“Not that we are against that property it just they are not respecting what that property is capable of doing if they build on it,” Gary said.

News Center 7 Kayla McDermott spoke with the church’s pastor who said she is concerned about the noise being so close to the memorial.

She is also worried about the preschool the church houses and doesn’t want the 100-plus students to be so close to traffic. She filed an appeal to the city, which should be entertained next month.

On the church’s website, they are asking community members to sign their petition opposing the proposed development.

