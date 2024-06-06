‘Give it a shot;’ Dayton Children’s ER nurse wins contest to perform at Country Concert

DAYTON — When Isaac Buschur isn’t working as an emergency room nurse at Dayton Children’s Hospital, he is writing music hoping for his big break.

“Music’s a hard industry but, you know, if there was a chance for me, I’d take it,” Buschur said.

Buschur’s dreams to take his music to the next level came true after winning a contest at JD Legends in Franklin.

He beat out more than a dozen musicians, snagging a spot to play at Country Concert in Fort Loramie next month.

“Country Concert is kind of like the gold standard for any musician that is and so I decided to give it a shot,” Buschur said. “I was shocked. The competition was awesome.”

Buschur said he grew up on a farm in a small town in Darke County.

“My parents put me in guitar lessons because I was like a shy, like anxious, little kid and they thought it would break me out of my shell,” Buschur said.

Now at 26 years old, he spends his free time playing his guitar at local breweries and venues, but nothing as big as the upcoming concert.

“I would like to get some of my originals out there, I feel like that’s the place to show them off and hopefully you know, the right person hears them and likes them,” Buschur said.

Buschur will perform on July 11. For more information on Conutry Concert, click here.





