11-year-old girl drowns trying to save sister from hotel pool in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl drowned trying to save her 9-year-old sister from a hotel pool in Ohio, our media partners WBNS-10 reported.

On June 2, a Scioto County Sheriff’s deputy and a rescue squad responded to a Quality Inn in Wheelersburg on reports of two drownings.

The time of the incident was not immediately available.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office learned that the two sisters were at a pool party when the incident occurred.

According to WBNS-10, the 9-year-old fell into the water and the 11-year-old tried to pull her from the pool, but fell in.

People in the area pulled the sisters from the pool and performed CPR while 911 was called, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 9-year-old girl was resuscitated before the rescue squad arrived on scene. Her father transported her to a local hospital.

Medics transported the 11-year-old girl to the hospital and continued CPR. She was later pronounced dead, WBNS-10 reported.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tackett-Dye at 740-351-1099.

