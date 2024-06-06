Red Lobster could close 7 Ohio locations including 2 Dayton-area restaurants

OHIO — Several Red Lobster locations in Ohio are at risk of shutting down following the chain’s bankruptcy filing, according to court filings.

The chain voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 19 and closed nearly 50 locations across the country.

Red Lobster has more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in on-hand cash, according to CNN.

The restaurant’s current owners plan to sell the business to its lenders, hoping to receive enough money to stay open, court filings show.

The new filings revealed a list of locations at risk of closing if its leases aren’t renegotiated.

The Ohio locations include:

6500 Miller Lane, Dayton, Montgomery County

2340 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, Hancock County

1422 Reynolds Road, Maumee, Lucas County

255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia, Tuscarawas County

7607 Day Drive, Parma, Cuyahoga County

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville, Cuyahoga County

4990 Monroe St., Toledo, Lucas County

The Richmond, Indiana location at 5400 National Road East is also listed in the filings and is at risk of closing, according to the filings.

The location in Piqua, on 991 E Ash St., is not listed in the filings and appears to remain open.

News Center 7 has reached out to a representative for the restaurant chain for a statement and additional details including when the restaurants might close and we are awaiting a response.

