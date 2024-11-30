Girl scout donates funds to local Shop-with-a-Cop program

BEAVERCREEK — A local Girl Scout donated funds to the Beavercreek Police Department to support the department’s Shop-with-a-Cop program.
Carissa Cox, a 12th-grade Ambassador Scout with the GSWO Troop 32632 of the Beavercreek South Service Unit 381 is nearing the end of her Girl Scouts Career, according to a Facebook post from the Beavercreek Police Department.
Cox has chosen to donate the funds she earned as a top cookie seller over the years to causes that hold special meaning to her, the post said.
On Wednesday, Nov. 26, Cox presented a check to the Beavercreek Police Department in support of their community engagement Shop-with-a-Cop program.
“We are deeply grateful for her generosity and servant-hearted spirit, knowing that the Beavercreek community is fortunate to have such a caring and compassionate young citizen,” the post read.
