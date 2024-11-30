Police increase security as community gathers for annual holiday festival

DAYTON — Hundreds of people attended Dayton’s annual holiday festival on Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Grande Illumination festival took place at Courthouse Square, on Third and Main Streets.

The festival has become a tradition for many Dayton residents, as it features activities like a children’s parade, live music, and tree lighting.

“I like everything about it. It’s really fun. I think it’s like everybody like being kind to each other... talking to each other and just having fun,” Dayton residents Lexi and Haley Rose said.

Anthony Arrington and his family said they make it a tradition to come to the festival.

“Togetherness, just having that family bond and family time, it’s definitely important and essential,” Arrington said.

Despite all the fun and excitement, some people are on high alert.

Dayton police increased their security presence since a gun was fired during the children’s parade in 2022.

Dayton Police Department Major Christopher Malson previously told News Center 7 that there will be a “large number of foot patrols.”

“We learned from what happened two years ago. We’ve taken the steps we believe are best to ensure that it’s safe for everybody,” Malson said. “My family will be down here. I encourage everybody else’s family to come down.”

Many attendees told News Center 7 that they’re thankful extra patrols are there.

“That may keep people away, but they need to come back down. They need to come down,” Dayton resident Barbara Johnson said.

