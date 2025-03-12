‘Getting real frustrating;’ Neighbors share concerns about growing stray cat population

SPRINGFIELD — A local community is frustrated about the stray cat population living in their neighborhoods.

Scott Hisey has lived in Springfield for 10 years and has noticed the problem for a while, but said right now it’s worse than ever.

He estimates seeing at least 30 cats roaming near his house every night.

“It’s getting real frustrating. And, you know, I called the city, and I never heard no reply back from them. I called the Humane Society, and they said there’s nothing they could do about it,” Hisey said.

Allie McCarty volunteers with TIPS- TNR in Clark County, which is a nonprofit organization that deals with feral cats. She said the problem could be getting worse.

“We’re probably backlogged a year with trying to help citizens of Clark County deal with feral Cat initiatives,” McCarty said.

