Drones help investigators catch suspects after home break-in, chase

SPRINGBORO — Drones helped investigators catch three suspects after a break-in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to police about how they are using technology to fight crime. Hear the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Springboro police chased a car with three home burglary suspects inside.

The driver went southbound on I-75 from Austin Pike, but the tires were deflating quickly.

Officers jumped out but the three men inside the car had left the vehicle, looking for a hiding spot in the woods or nearby stores.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group