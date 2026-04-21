Gas prices expected to rise by end of week; When drivers could see relief at the pump

DAYTON — Drivers are hoping for relief at the gas pump, but experts say it won’t be soon.

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“It’s less about global supply and demand right now, and more just what’s happening between the US and Iran,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said.

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De Hann told News Center 7 that Dayton could see prices jump again by the end of the week, with drivers seeing gas back up to $3.89 or $3.99.

It’s part of price cycling, which typically happens over 14 days. It’s when a gas station gradually lowers prices over time until it’s no longer turning a profit and has to raise them again.

De Hann said that since the war in Iran, the Dayton stations’ price cycle has lengthened, lasting about 20 days.

“The pace of decreases is actually slower, and that’s buying stations more time for having to repeat the cycle again,” he added.

With everyone watching the situation in Iran closely, De Hann said relief will eventually come.

“Almost every year, we see prices go down in the fall, and it’s very much seasonal. It’s very simple, and that’s why I do think we’ll see some measure of relief later this year,” he said.

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