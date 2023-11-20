Gas line causes explosion at Ohio apartment after vehicle crashes into nearby home

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland apartment exploded after a vehicle crashed into a nearby home Sunday night.

Cleveland firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 3300 block of East 139th Street on initial reports of the explosion, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO.

The vehicle hit a home next to the apartment building.

The apartment building exploded a few minutes later.

Dispatchers say a gas line leaked causing the explosion, WOIO reports.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the explosion.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

