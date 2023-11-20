Local liquor store damaged after vehicle crashes into it

A Riverside business was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it over the weekend.

Officers and wreckers were dispatched Saturday just before 12 p.m. to the 5500 block of Airway Road in Riverside on initial reports of a vehicle into a building, according to initial scanner traffic.

Video and pictures from an iWitness 7 viewer show that Manor Wine & Spirits had a couple of broken windows after a vehicle drove through the building.

Pictures also show a wrecker at the scene and crews sweeping up glass. Riverside Police were also at the scene investigating.

News Center 7 has reached out to learn if there are any injuries and the estimated cost of damages to the business.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

