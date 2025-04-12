Garage total loss after fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A detached garage is a total loss after a fire Saturday evening in Trotwood, according to the Miami Valley Fire District Chief.

The garage fire happened around 6 p.m. on the 3000 block of Foxboro Drive.

No one was inside the garage or home at the time of the fire, according to the Chief Johnson.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed, Johnson says. Crews were concerned the fire could spread to the home, but they were able to get the fire under control and eventually put it out, according to Johnson.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

