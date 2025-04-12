Dayton arts school launches nationwide search for new principal

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is searching for a principal for Stivers School for the Arts, which is known for its academic and artistic programs.

The current principal has been in the position for two years, but is changing roles at the end of the year.

“The district is now seeking an inspiring, involved, and innovative leader who will build upon this strong foundation and guide the school into its next chapter of growth and success,” a spokesperson for the school district said.

Stivers School for the Arts works with 7-12 grade students as a magnet school and is ranked among the top 50 schools in the nation, according to the school district.

“Stivers is a shining example of how the arts can elevate academic performance and foster creativity, discipline, and innovation,” said Dr. David Lawrence, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. “As a former assistant principal of Stivers myself, it is personally important that we find the best leader to serve as Principal. We are seeking someone who shares this vision and is ready to inspire students, support staff, and engage the community to ensure Stivers continues to thrive as a premier school of arts and academics.”

The school district is looking thoroughly for their new Stivers principal. Candidates with experience in educational leadership and interest in the arts are encouraged to apply, the school district says.

To apply, visit DaytonPublic.com and select “Careers.”

