Garage suffers heavy fire damage in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded after a garage caught fire Tuesday morning in Dayton.
Dayton Police & Fire posted photos on its social media page.
They responded around 7:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Bannock Street on reports of a fire.
When they arrived, they found a garage full of flames with exposures.
Firefighters have the fire under control.
It remains under investigation.
