Garage suffers heavy fire damage in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded after a garage caught fire Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police & Fire posted photos on its social media page.

They responded around 7:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Bannock Street on reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found a garage full of flames with exposures.

Firefighters have the fire under control.

It remains under investigation.

Bannock Street Garage Fire Photo contributed by Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook) (Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook) /Dayton Police & Fire (via Facebook))

