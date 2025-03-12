Funeral services scheduled after firefighter dies in line of duty in Indiana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, INDIANA — Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Indiana firefighter who died Sunday..

As previously reported by News Center 7, Don “Hev” Caylor died Sunday while “answering the call of duty,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

The Clark’s Office in Ridgeville, Indiana, announced in a Facebook post that a viewing will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MJS Mortuary at the 100 block of North Walnut Street.

There will be a Friday viewing from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral is scheduled to start at noon.

FEMA said on its website that he collapsed while responding to a structure fire.

“Other Ridgeville Volunteer Fire Department firefighters found Assistant Fire Chief Caylor upon their return to the station after the fire and pronounced him deceased,” they added.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office previously told Indianapolis TV stations Fox 59 and CBS 4 that Caylor died at the Ridgeville Fire Station.

The coroner indicated that his fellow firefighters found him lying on the floor at the station.

