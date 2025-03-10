Firefighter dies while ‘answering call of duty’ in Indiana

RANDOLPH COUNTY — An Indiana fire department is in mourning after a firefighter died in the line of duty on Sunday.

Ridgeville Volunteer Firefighter Don “Hev” Caylor died early Sunday morning while “answering the call of duty,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department wrote on social media.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office told Indianapolis TV stations Fox 59 and CBS 4 that Caylor died at the Ridgeville Fire Station.

They indicated that his fellow firefighters found him lying on the floor at the station.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

“Hev dedicated his life to serving the Ridgeville community with unwavering courage, compassion, and a relentless commitment to helping others. His selflessness and bravery touched countless lives, and his presence brought light and strength to everyone around him.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Hev’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this incredibly difficult time. May we honor his memory by continuing to serve with the same passion and dedication he exemplified every day.”

The Muncie City Fire Department said on social media that Caylor was more than just a firefighter.

“He was a brother to us all in the fire service. His dedication, courage, and commitment to serving the community will always be remembered,” the department said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Hev’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Together, we honor his legacy and support one another during this difficult time.”

