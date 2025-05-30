Funeral services announced for sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in line of duty

MORROW COUNTY — Memorial services have been announced for an Ohio deputy shot and killed on the job earlier this week.

A visitation will be held for Morrow County Deputy Daniel Sherrer on Tuesday, June 3, at Northmor High School in Galion from 1-7 p.m.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at the school with private graveside services to follow, according to his online obituary.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Sherrer was shot as he responded to a domestic dispute late Monday.

A law enforcement escort led the procession of his body from the Montgomery County Coroner’s office to a funeral home in Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

Court records obtained by our news partners, WBNS, showed Sherrer arrived at the address in Marengo and spoke with a neighbor. They said the suspect, 53-year-old Brian Wilson, had a gun and shot it multiple times.

Sherrer went to Wilson’s house and found him sitting on the porch with a firearm in his hand. The 54-year-old allegedly told him not to come onto the porch.

WBNS reported that Sherrer attempted to talk to Wilson in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Court documents state Sherrer could be seen on body camera video stepping back as Wilson threatened to kill him if he came around the corner.

Sherrer continued to try and de-escalate the situation, but Wilson allegedly threatened him again.

The affidavit obtained by WBNS then stated Wilson went up to Sherrer, who was standing on the stairs, and gunfire was exchanged.

Sherrer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Wilson was also shot and suffered serious injuries. He’s since been charged with aggravated murder.

The 31-year-old was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. This was his first law enforcement job.

Sherrer is survived by his fiancée and parents, his obituary said.

A candlelight vigil will also be held at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. on June 5.

Daniel Sherrer- Morrow County Deputy Killed in Line of Duty Photo contributed by Snyder Funeral Homes (Snyder Funeral Homes /Snyder Funeral Homes)

