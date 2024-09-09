Funeral for Columbus NHL star, brother today in Pennsylvania

COLUMBUS — Family and friends will gather Monday to say a final goodbye to an NHL and his brother.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Columbus Blue Jacket star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew both died on Aug. 29 the day before their sister’s wedding.

Both were riding their bikes near their childhood home in New Jersey when a drunk driver hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

The funeral is set to take place at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

It will be a private service for friends and family but streamed online on the Columbus Blue Jackets website.

Fans created a memorial at Nationwide Arena shortly after the news of their deaths, ABC 6 in Columbus reported.

The entire Blue Jackets team at the funeral including Johnny’s former teammates from Calgary and Boston College.

