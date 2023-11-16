Fund set up to support victims of deadly Ohio bus crash

ZOARVILLE, Ohio — A fund has been created to help those affected by a deadly bus crash on I-70 in Ohio.

“The Trojan Foundation” was created by the Tuscarawas Valley School District Board of Education to help the loved ones of the six people killed in a bus crash Tuesday, along with survivors of the crash.

People can send money to First Federal Community Bank or donate through an online fundraiser.

>> PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the deadly bus crash on I-70 in Ohio

The Trojan Foundation will then distribute funds to those affected.

“We cannot say thank you enough to everyone across the nation for reaching out to offer support. While we cannot respond to each message and phone call personally, please know your messages are being read, and we are grateful for your kind words, love, and support. Please continue to keep our district in your thoughts and prayers,” Derek Varansky, the district’s superintendent, said on social media.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 Tuscarawas Valley crash victims (CREDIT: WOIO)

©2023 Cox Media Group